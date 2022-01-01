Olivier BERTHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ORPEA  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Angers 1993 - 1994

  • CCER  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Pithiviers le vieil 1994 - 1999

  • Shiseido International-france  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Gien 2000 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Olivier BERTHELOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    OUZOUER DES CHAMPS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1968 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, j'ai trois enfants et je vis dans le Loiret.
    Je travaille dans la cosmétique.

  • Profession :

    Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages