Olivier BERTHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BELLEFONTAINE- Angers
Classe de Mle lucienne1974 - 1975
-
ECOLE SAINT ANTOINE- Angers
Classe MMe dupuis ??????1975 - 1978
-
Ecole Saint-martin- Angers
Classe Mme laveau.........1978 - 1979
-
Collège Saint-martin- Angers 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Saint-martin- Angers 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-serge- Angers
classe de Mme Petitjean1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Le Sacré Coeur- Angers 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne-d'arc Notre-dame- La fleche 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Sainte-jeanne D'arc Notre-dame- La fleche
Bac G2 1Ã¨re annnÃ©e de crÃ©ation de la filiÃ¨re G1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Saint-charles- Le mans
CLASSE DE BTS COMPTABILITE GESTION1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
ORPEA - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Angers 1993 - 1994
-
CCER - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Pithiviers le vieil 1994 - 1999
-
Shiseido International-france - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Gien 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier BERTHELOT
-
Vit Ã :
OUZOUER DES CHAMPS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai trois enfants et je vis dans le Loiret.
Je travaille dans la cosmétique.
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier BERTHELOT a ajoutÃ© Collège Sainte-jeanne-d'arc Notre-dame Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier BERTHELOT a reconnu LoÃ¯c SARRAZIN sur la photo 1 ère
-
Olivier BERTHELOT a reconnu Betty BERTHELOT (RENOU) sur la photo 1 ère
-
Olivier BERTHELOT a reconnu Olivier BERTHELOT sur la photo 1 ère
-
Olivier BERTHELOT a reconnu Betty BERTHELOT (RENOU) sur la photo Première S
-
Olivier BERTHELOT a reconnu Olivier BERTHELOT sur la photo 5ème B