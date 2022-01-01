Olivier BONGIORNO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CLUB NAUTIQUE- Saint raphael 1970 - 1990
-
Judo Club De L'esterel- Saint raphael 1972 - 1976
-
TENNIS CLUB RAPHAELOIS- Saint raphael 1975 - 1980
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES ARENES- Saint raphael 1970 - 1973
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Saint raphael 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Saint raphael 1975 - 1977
-
Collège De L'esterel- Saint raphael 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Saint raphael 1980 - 1981
-
CREPS BOULOURIS- Saint raphael 1987 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Régiment De Dragons - Laon Couvron- Laon 1984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier BONGIORNO
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT RAPHAEL, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignes publicitaires
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a ajoutÃ© 2ème Régiment De Dragons - Laon Couvron Ã son parcours militaire
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a ajoutÃ© CREPS BOULOURIS Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu FranÃ§oise MORVILLEZ (BENINCASA) sur la photo 3 ème 4
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Nathalie CHABAUD sur la photo 3 ème 4
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Jerome KOHLER sur la photo 3 ème 4
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Olivier BONGIORNO sur la photo 3 ème 4
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Olivier BONGIORNO sur la photo 3 ème 5
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Olivier BONGIORNO sur la photo 3e4
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Houria FERHAT sur la photo 1ère BCM
-
Olivier BONGIORNO a reconnu Olivier BONGIORNO sur la photo 1ère BCM