Olivier LAMONTAGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SYNTEGRA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1998 - 2004

  • GDF (Gdf Suez)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LA DÉFENSE 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages