Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Coteaux- Argenteuil 1966 - 1972
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Argenteuil 1972 - 1977
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Argenteuil 1977 - 1978
-
Lycée Victor Puiseux- Argenteuil 1978 - 1979
Parcours militaire
-
13 éme Regiment Du Genie Treves Allemagne- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1981 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier LAUNAY (LAUNAY )
-
Vit Ã :
MIGE, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 juin 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
