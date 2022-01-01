Olivier MECHINEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Athis mons 1972 - 1975
-
Ecole Communale D'arès- Ares 1976 - 1976
-
Boulesteix- Ris orangis 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Le Village- Evry 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Professionnel Château Des Coudraies- Etiolles 1983 - 1986
-
Ifsi De L'hôpital Avicenne - Formation aide soignant- Bobigny 1993 - 1994
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Saint-louis- Paris 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Avicenne- Bobigny 1986 - 2009
-
11eme Rpc- Roscanvel 1986 - 1986
-
Assistance Publique-hopitaux De Paris - Infirmier (Autre)- Bobigny 1987 - 2009
-
Sdis 77 - Infirmier (Autre)- Melun 2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
11ème Regiment Parachutiste De Choc- Roscanvel 1986 - 1986
-
11éme Rpc- Crozon 1986 - 1986
-
13 Eme Bataillon De Chasseurs Alpins- Chambery 1986 - 1986
-
Eaa ( Ecole D'application De L'artillerie)- Draguignan 1986 - 1987
Parcours club
-
SIPC- Paris 1988 - 2002
-
Adpc 95- Villiers le bel 1989 - 1994
-
PROTECTION CIVILE DU VAL DE MARNE- Nogent sur marne 1994 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier MECHINEAU
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie passe vite ......au plaisir de se retrouver
Profession :
Infirmier pompier
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a ajouté 11ème Regiment Parachutiste De Choc à son parcours militaire
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a ajouté 11ème Regiment Parachutiste De Choc à son parcours militaire
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a ajouté Ifsi De L'hôpital Avicenne à son parcours scolaire
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a reconnu Olivier MECHINEAU sur la photo
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a reconnu Olivier MECHINEAU sur la photo 3 ER
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a ajouté Sdis 77 à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a reconnu Olivier MEC sur la photo 2 éme CAP 1985
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a reconnu Olivier MEC sur la photo PROMOTION 98/01
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a reconnu Olivier MEC sur la photo
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a ajouté Hôpital Avicenne à son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier MECHINEAU a ajouté Protection Civile Du Val De Marne à son parcours sportif