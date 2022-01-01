Olivier OTTAVI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MADELEINE- Orleans 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Dunois- Orleans 1988 - 1989
-
Collège Camille Guérin- Poitiers 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Camille Guérin- Poitiers 1992 - 1997
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES NANTES- Nantes 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
PCL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Poitiers 2001 - 2001
-
Société Générale - Cadre financier (Finance)- NEW YORK 2001 - 2003
-
Accenture- PARIS 2003 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier OTTAVI
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant
Mes goûts et passions
