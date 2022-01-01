Olivier PASQUIER - PORFIDO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jeanne De Lestonac- Lyon
Bac G21982 - 1986
-
Institut Mca (Marketing Communication Action)- Lyon
BTS Communication et Actions Publicitaires1986 - 1988
-
STEVENSON COLLEGE- Edimbourg
Oxford Higher First Certificate of Cambridge London Chamber of Commerce Examinations L I et II1989 - 1989
-
Hec Montréal- Montréal
M.Sc. Management 1991-1994 B.A.A. Economie/Management 1989-19911989 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan- SAINT PRIEST
Chef de rayon Sport et Loisirs + Chef de rayon Jardin Bref, dans le language Auchan, C'était chef de Rayon Loisirs Extérieurs...1997 - 2001
-
DATAMAG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bron
Chef de projet (dans le language Datamag, c'est Consultant Grand Compte...)2001 - 2003
-
Centre-Est (Crédit Agricole) - Commercial (Commercial)- CHAMPAGNE AU MONT D'OR 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier PASQUIER - PORFIDO
-
Vit à :
CALUIRE ET CUIRE, France
-
Né le :
21 oct. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
HEUREUX QUI COMME ULYSSE A FAIT UN BEAU VOYAGE...
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3