Paolo DELAVILARDIÈRE (PAOLO DELAVILARDIÈRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Ranville 1989 - 1995
-
Collège Saint-paul- Caen 1996 - 1997
-
COLLEGE ALFRED KASTLER- Merville franceville plag 1997 - 2001
-
INSTITUT LEMONNIER- Caen 2000 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Paolo DELAVILARDIÈRE (PAOLO DELAVILARDIÈRE)
-
Vit à :
CAEN, France
-
Né le :
11 août 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Paolo DELAVILARDIÈRE (PAOLO DELAVILARDIÈRE) a ajouté Collège Saint-paul à son parcours scolaire
-
Paolo DELAVILARDIÈRE (PAOLO DELAVILARDIÈRE) a ajouté INSTITUT LEMONNIER à son parcours scolaire
-
Paolo DELAVILARDIÈRE (PAOLO DELAVILARDIÈRE) a ajouté COLLEGE ALFRED KASTLER à son parcours scolaire
-
Paolo DELAVILARDIÈRE (PAOLO DELAVILARDIÈRE) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE à son parcours scolaire