Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EMILE ROUX- Soisy sous montmorency 1973 - 1980
-
Ecole Emile Roux 2- Soisy sous montmorency 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Descartes- Soisy sous montmorency 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Le Racinay- Rambouillet 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Simone Signoret- Aubevoye 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Georges Dumézil- Vernon
G31986 - 1989
-
IUT GEA OPTION FC- Le havre 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Sulzer / New Sulzer Diesel - Compta banques (ComptabilitÃ©)- Mantes la jolie 1993 - 1999
-
Michigan- Michigan
sÃ©jour Etats-Unis1999 - 2000
-
Ontario / Québec- MontrÃ©al
installÃ©e Ã Amherstburg, Sherbrooke, puis Ã MontrÃ©al2000 - 2003
-
PILKINGTON AUTOMOTIVE FRANCE- Limay 2003 - 2004
-
Aaf (Air American Filter)- Gasny 2004 - 2005
-
DATAONE- Saint aubin sur gaillon 2005 - maintenant
-
GROUPE DIFFUSION PLUS - TrÃ©soriÃ¨re comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Evreux 2005 - 2007
-
DATA ONE - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Gaillon 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pascale BAILLARGEON (GARCIA)
-
Vit Ã :
AUBEVOYE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 juin 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
11 Septembre 2009...concert de MYLENE...un grand moment !
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - - Royaume-Uni
-
Pascale BAILLARGEON (GARCIA) a reconnu Pascale BAILLARGEON (GARCIA) sur la photo Ecole maternelle 1ere année
-
Pascale BAILLARGEON (GARCIA) a reconnu Pascale BAILLARGEON (GARCIA) sur la photo ecole maternelle de Soisy sous Montmorency
-
Pascale BAILLARGEON (GARCIA) a ajoutÃ© Dataone Ã son parcours professionnel