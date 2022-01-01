RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Versailles
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Macé- Suresnes 1968 - 1972
-
Lycée Madeleine Daniélou- Rueil malmaison 1972 - 1976
-
CLASSE PREPARATOIRE AUX GRANDES ECOLES LYCEE CHAPTAL- Paris
Maths Sup/Spe Bio1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Bull - Chef de Produit (Marketing)- LES CLAYES SOUS BOIS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pascale MARTINEZ (LAVIROTTE)
-
Vit à :
VERSAILLES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produit
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4