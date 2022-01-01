Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HBNPC  - Laveur Flottation (Technique)

     -  Drocourt

    Lavoir de DROCOURT

    1980 - 1985

  • Lavoir De Drocourt  - LAVEUR FLOTTATION (Technique)

     -  Drocourt

    POLYVALENT: LAVEUR WENCO - BAC A FINES - FLOTTATION et LABORATOIRE

    1981 - 1985

  • HBNPC  - MACHINISTE  (Technique)

     -  Estevelles

    MACHINISTE AU 24/25 que dès années de bonheur

    1985 - 1989

  • Hbnpc Fosse 9  - MACHINISTE (Technique)

     -  Oignies

    Machiniste remplaçant

    1986 - 1989

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patoche LULU

  • Vit à :

    LENS, France

  • Né en :

    1961 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goûts et passions

