Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VAILLANT COUTURIER- Rouvroy 1966 - 1973
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Rouvroy 1974 - 1975
-
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Henin beaumont 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
HBNPC - Laveur Flottation (Technique)- Drocourt
Lavoir de DROCOURT1980 - 1985
-
Lavoir De Drocourt - LAVEUR FLOTTATION (Technique)- Drocourt
POLYVALENT: LAVEUR WENCO - BAC A FINES - FLOTTATION et LABORATOIRE1981 - 1985
-
HBNPC - MACHINISTE (Technique)- Estevelles
MACHINISTE AU 24/25 que dès années de bonheur1985 - 1989
-
Hbnpc Fosse 9 - MACHINISTE (Technique)- Oignies
Machiniste remplaçant1986 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patoche LULU
-
Vit à :
LENS, France
-
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
