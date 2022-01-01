Patrice DE OLIVEIRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Aliénor D'aquitaine- Le chateau d'oleron 1968 - 1970
-
Lmb Felletin- Felletin 1970 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice DE OLIVEIRA
-
Vit à :
LE CHÂTEAU-D'OLÉRON, France
-
Né le :
2 janv. 1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrice DE OLIVEIRA a ajouté Collège Aliénor D'aquitaine à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrice DE OLIVEIRA a ajouté Lmb Felletin à son parcours scolaire