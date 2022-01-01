Patrice LE MEHAUTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Quintin 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Public Le Volozen- Quintin 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Xxiii- Quintin 1991 - 1994
-
IUT DE LANNION- Lannion 1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 721- Rochefort 1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Crédit Agricole - Administrateur réseau (Informatique)- SAINT BRIEUC 1998 - 1998
-
ADL - Développeur (Informatique)- Guingamp 1999 - 2003
-
TPSOFT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Pontrieux 2004 - 2007
-
DELTACLIC- Pontrieux 2008 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Font Romeu- Font romeu odeillo via 2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrice LE MEHAUTE
-
Vit à :
SAINT BRIEUC, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
