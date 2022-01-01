Patricia ALLARD (RIGO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1976 - 1979
-
FAC DE MEDECINE UNIVERSITE DESCARTES PARIS VI- Paris 1979 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia ALLARD (RIGO)
-
Vit à :
MONTROUGE, France
-
Née le :
9 oct. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée puis divorcée, et mariée de nouveau. 2 enfants Gabrielle et Nicolas
Profession :
Orthoptiste puis déléguée médicale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia ALLARD (RIGO) a ajouté FAC DE MEDECINE UNIVERSITE DESCARTES PARIS VI à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia ALLARD (RIGO) a ajouté Lycée Michelet à son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia ALLARD (RIGO) a ajouté Lycée Michelet à son parcours scolaire