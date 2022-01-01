Patricia ARTOZOUL (MOREAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE COLETTE- Beuvry 1967 - 1969
-
ECOLE GEORGE SAND- Beuvry 1969 - 1970
-
ECOLE ROLAND- Billy montigny 1970 - 1972
-
ECOLE GEORGE SAND- Beuvry 1972 - 1974
-
Collège Albert Debeyre- Beuvry 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Louis Blaringhem- Bethune 1978 - 1981
-
Institut Supérieur D'électronique Du Nord- Lille 1981 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Ecole De Danse De Charline Rumeaux- Lens 1970 - 1972
-
Atelier De Danse Doldourian- Bethune 1979 - 1980
-
AAMA- Antony 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Durand Glass Manufacturing Company - Stage ouvrier (Production)- Millville 1984 - 1984
-
RTC COMPELEC - Stagiaire (Technique)- Caen 1985 - 1985
-
THOMSON CSF- Marcq en baroeul 1986 - 1987
-
SEDOC - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Buc 1987 - 1988
-
SINORG - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 1988 - 1990
-
Mutualité Fonction Publique - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Paris 1990 - 2000
-
BAYARD RETRAITE PREVOYANCE - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Paris 2001 - 2005
-
REUNICA - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2006 - 2014
-
Ag2r La Mondiale - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia ARTOZOUL (MOREAU)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
27 mai 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet MOA
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia ARTOZOUL (MOREAU) a ajouté Ag2r La Mondiale à son parcours professionnel