Patricia BECQUET (LOPEZ) est sur Copains d'avant.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Andre-marie Ampere- Oullins
1970 à 1971 Mme RÉA 1971 à 1972 Mme CAILLOL1970 - 1972
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Venissieux
1972 à 1973 CE2 avec Mr FISCHER GUY 1973 à 1974 CM1 avec Mme SAADOUN 1974 à 1975 CM2 avec Mr PFAUS1972 - 1975
Collège Jules Michelet- Venissieux
6ème B1975 - 1976
Collège La Clavelière- Oullins
1976 à 1977 6ème D 1977 à 1978 5ème B 1978 à 1979 4ème A 1979 à 1980 3ème A1976 - 1980
Lycée Professionnel Joseph Marie Jacquard- Oullins
BEP SANITAIRE ET SOCIAL1981 ET 1982 PRÉPARATION ÉCOLE INFIRMIÈRE (PEI) 19831980 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
CENTRE HOSPITALIER LYON SUD - Technicienne information médicale (Autre)- Pierre benite
je suis T I M depuis juin 2000 avant j'exerçais ma profession aide soignante.1984 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patricia BECQUET (LOPEZ)
Vit à :
VOURLES, France
Née le :
18 juin 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous les copains d'avant.
Les années sont passées mais les souvenirs sont toujours là .
A bientôt j'espère.
Profession :
Technicienne information médicale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Patricia BECQUET (LOPEZ) a reconnu Patricia BECQUET (LOPEZ) sur la photo CE1 Mme CAILLOL
Patricia BECQUET (LOPEZ) a reconnu Patricia BECQUET (LOPEZ) sur la photo bep sanitaire