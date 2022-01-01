RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AmiensLe résultat du brevet à Amiens Le résultat du BTS à Amiens
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA PROVIDENCE- Thionville 1964 - 1968
-
-
Collège Notre-dame De La Providence- Thionville 1968 - 1972
-
-
Saint Rémi- Amiens 1972 - 1976
-
-
Lycee Prive Saint Remi - Bts- Amiens 1976 - 1978
-
-
FAC DE DROIT- Amiens 1978 - 1979
-
Parcours entreprise
-
UAP ASSURANCES CABINET SENE- Amiens 1979 - 1982
-
-
SNCF- 1982 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia DELAVIERRE (ROCARD)
-
Vit à :
AMIENS, France
-
Née le :
1 déc. 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sncf
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
