Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã  MuretLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã  Muret

Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Le temps passe, les souvenirs restent.....

  • Profession :

    Housewife .... enfin !

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :