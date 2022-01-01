RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã MuretLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Muret
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Gascogne (Mondonville)- Mondonville 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Du Bois De La Barthe- Pibrac 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Du Bois De La Barthe- Pibrac 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Privé Le Ferradou- Blagnac 1974 - 1979
-
Lycée Privé Le Ferradou- Blagnac 1979 - 1982
-
FERADOU- Beauzelle 1981 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON)
-
Vit Ã :
MURET, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le temps passe, les souvenirs restent.....
Profession :
Housewife .... enfin !
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Albanie - Allemagne - Argentine - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - Birmanie - Bolivie - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Burkina Faso - Cambodge - Canada - Chili - Croatie - Danemark - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Kenya - Kirghizistan - Laos - Libye - MacÃ©doine - Malaisie - Malawi - Mali - Maroc - Mauritanie - Mexique - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Namibie - Paraguay - Pays-Bas - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Oman - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - Uruguay - Zambie - Zimbabwe
Belize - Cameroun - Colombie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰quateur - Fidji - Gabon - GroÃ«nland - Guatemala - Liban - Madagascar - Mozambique - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Ouganda - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a ajoutÃ© Ecole De Gascogne (Mondonville) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a ajoutÃ© Collège Du Bois De La Barthe Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a ajoutÃ© Collège Du Bois De La Barthe Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Privé Le Ferradou Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a reconnu Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) sur la photo équipe féminine de Volley
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a reconnu Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) sur la photo CE1-CE2
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a reconnu Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) sur la photo Du CP au CM2
-
Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) a reconnu Patricia GESTAS (LOUBON) sur la photo 3ème1 / collège de Pibrac