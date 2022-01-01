Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ParcoursPatricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) n'a pas encore renseignÃ© son parcours
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE)
-
Vit Ã :
EPINAY SUR SEINE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 fÃ©vr. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Apres plusieurs année d'activité je goute desormais une retraite presque paisible
Profession :
Chef comptable dans un PME
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) a reconnu Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) sur la photo classe C M 1
-
Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) a reconnu Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) sur la photo fin d'études
-
Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 14 février
-
Patricia HILDEBRAND (SILVESTRE) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Patricia
mariage