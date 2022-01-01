Patricia MADOUAS (MELLOUL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
OPAC DE PARIS - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Paris 1972 - 1989
-
Monoprix - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- PARIS 1989 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patricia MADOUAS (MELLOUL)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 mars 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ca doit être sympa de retrouver certaines copines et copains d'avant !!
Profession :
EMPLOYEE DE COMMERCE
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Patricia MADOUAS (MELLOUL) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 8 août
-
Patricia MADOUAS (MELLOUL) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 8 août