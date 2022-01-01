Patricia PETITPRETRE (ABRASSART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Maternelle Et Primaire- Neuilly plaisance 1959 - 1963
école Primaire Du Plateau D'avron- Neuilly plaisance 1963 - 1964
Ecole Primaire De La Noue- La noue 1964 - 1965
Le Grand Morin- Esternay 1965 - 1970
Collège Nicolas Appert- Chalons en champagne 1970 - 1971
Lycee Technique De Neuilly Plaisance- Neuilly plaisance 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
La Poste- CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 1992 - 2017
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patricia PETITPRETRE (ABRASSART)
Vit à :
COOLUS, France
Née en :
1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable bureau de poste
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
