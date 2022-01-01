Patricia TOUZEIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Interparroissial- Saint lo 1991 - 1993
-
Collège Interparoissial- Saint lo 1994 - 1996
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
HOTEL ROYAL BARRIERE- Deauville 2003 - 2006
-
Hotel Restaurant " Le Jardin "- Saint marcel d'ardeche 2011 - 2012
-
Grand Hôtel Prouhèze- Aumont aubrac 2013 - 2013
-
Hotel Restaurant Le Bellevue- Ax les thermes 2017 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patricia TOUZEIL
-
Vit à :
CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN, France
-
Née le :
4 mars 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
