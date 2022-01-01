RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LoosLe résultat du brevet à Loos
Patrick DEPOORTERE (PATRICK LUC JACQUES DEPOORTERE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Ernest Couteaux- Saint amand les eaux 1970 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick DEPOORTERE (PATRICK LUC JACQUES DEPOORTERE)
-
Vit à :
LOOS, France
-
Né le :
5 avril 1957 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrick DEPOORTERE (PATRICK LUC JACQUES DEPOORTERE) a ajouté Lycée Ernest Couteaux à son parcours scolaire