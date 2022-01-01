Patrick PATRICK LAGARRIGUE (LAGARRIGUE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LAPIE- Bordeaux 1979 - 1986
-
LYCEE LES MENUTS- Bordeaux 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1994 - 1996
-
Université Michel De Montaigne : Bordeaux Iii- Bordeaux 1996 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick PATRICK LAGARRIGUE (LAGARRIGUE)
-
Vit à :
BELIN BELIET, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Apres de serieux proplemes cardiaque, je m'oriente vers la photographie professionnelle et compte fonder une famille quand j'aurais trouve l'ame soeur. Je m'interesse a l'Histoire, au journalisme, a la musique, je joue de la guitare.
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
