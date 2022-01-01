Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Écrouves

Patrick ROSSI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BSN EMBALLAGE  - Polyvalent :Agent Qualité-QS-Administratif (Production)

     -  Gironcourt sur vraine 1980 - 1988

  • Danone  - Chef de secteur Est et chef de zone Nord (Commercial)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET

    Galbani GMS et Danone RHD Est

    1988 - 1995

  • CCF  - Responsable commercial RHF EST (Commercial)

     -  Saint priest en jarez 1995 - 1998

  • Senoble  - Chef des ventes RHD France Nord (Commercial)

     -  JOUY 1995 - 2004

  • GROUPE GLON OVOTEAM  - RESPONSABLE GRANDSCOMPTES FRANCE RHD/BVP (Commercial)

     -  Plaintel

    GLON SANDERS EST DEVENU GROUPE AVRIL

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick ROSSI

  • Vit à :

    ECROUVES, France

  • Né en :

    1956 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    MARIE
    2 ENFANTS
    DOMICILE 265 rue Gabriel Mouilleron 54200 ECROUVES

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :