Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie- Neufchateau 1973 - 1976
FAC DE DROIT- Nancy 1976 - 1978
Cuces Universités- Nancy 1986 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
BSN EMBALLAGE - Polyvalent :Agent Qualité-QS-Administratif (Production)- Gironcourt sur vraine 1980 - 1988
Danone - Chef de secteur Est et chef de zone Nord (Commercial)- LEVALLOIS PERRET
Galbani GMS et Danone RHD Est1988 - 1995
CCF - Responsable commercial RHF EST (Commercial)- Saint priest en jarez 1995 - 1998
Senoble - Chef des ventes RHD France Nord (Commercial)- JOUY 1995 - 2004
GROUPE GLON OVOTEAM - RESPONSABLE GRANDSCOMPTES FRANCE RHD/BVP (Commercial)- Plaintel
GLON SANDERS EST DEVENU GROUPE AVRIL2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrick ROSSI
Vit à :
ECROUVES, France
Né en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MARIE
2 ENFANTS
DOMICILE 265 rue Gabriel Mouilleron 54200 ECROUVES
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2