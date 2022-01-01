Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Chapelle-d'Aligné dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Peggy DUBOIS (DUPONT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Comptoirs Modernes  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  LE MANS

    préparateur de commande

    2000 - 2003

  • Geodis/calberson  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  Le mans

    préparateur de commande

    2005 - 2005

  • ADINE

     -  Mayet 2007 - 2007

  • COMUNICATOR  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  Le mans 2007 - 2007

  • Cache Cache  - Vendeuse (Commercial)

     -  Sable sur sarthe 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Le temps passe vite mais certaines personnes restent dans nos esprits!!!!

  • Profession :

    Vendeuse à cache cache sablé

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :