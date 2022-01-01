Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GEORGES BRASSENS- Bauvin 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Bauvin 1983 - 1986
-
BRACKES DESROUSSEAUX- Annoeullin 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Albert Ball- Annoeullin 1986 - 1988
-
COLLEGE- Bauvin 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Et Lycée Professionnel Raymond Queneau- Yvetot 1990 - 1993
-
Les Bruyeres à Sotteville- Rouen 1993 - 1995
-
Ifsi- Sotteville 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DU BOIS PETIT - Autre (Autre)- Sotteville les rouen 1996 - 2006
-
Centre De Soins De Suite De Martot - Infirmière (Autre)- Martot 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY)
-
Vit à :
LE THUIT SIMER, France
-
Née en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmiere
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY) a reconnu Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY) sur la photo CE1
-
Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY) a reconnu Christelle LAQUAY sur la photo CM1 Mr le goadec
-
Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY) a reconnu Peggy FERREIRA (LAQUAY) sur la photo ce1