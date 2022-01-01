RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Peggy THEVENET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BARRES- Belfort 1973 - 1974
-
Ecole Fort Lachaux (Grand Charmont)- Grand charmont 1974 - 1979
-
Ecole Alouettes (Montbeliard)- Montbeliard 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Pierre Brossolette- Montbeliard 1980 - 1981
-
ECOLE SAINT MAIMBOEUF- Montbeliard 1981 - 1983
-
Ecole D'agriculture Saint-joseph- Levier 1983 - 1984
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Belfort 1984 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy THEVENET
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
22 sept. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ass de Production & de Casting
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - États-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
Peggy THEVENET a reconnu Peggy THEVENET sur la photo pas sur de la date !
-
Peggy THEVENET a reconnu Peggy THEVENET sur la photo je ne suis pas sur de la date !!!
-
Peggy THEVENET a reconnu Peggy THEVENET sur la photo Cm2 Monsieur Raymond