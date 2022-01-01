Philippe ADLOFF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE PUBLIQUE- Villefort 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Odilon-barrot- Villefort 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Chaptal- Mende 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Lavoisier- Mayenne 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel André-marie Ampère - Enseignant- Morsang sur orge 1997 - 2008
Parcours club
-
Tennis Club De Courlay- Courlay 1989 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
PSIG- Angouleme 1993 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe ADLOFF
-
Vit Ã :
BALLAINVILLIERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 oct. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe ADLOFF a ajoutÃ© Lycée Lavoisier Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Philippe ADLOFF a reconnu SÃ©bastien SALTEL sur la photo seconde...
-
Philippe ADLOFF a reconnu Philippe ADLOFF sur la photo seconde...
-
Philippe ADLOFF a reconnu Philippe ADLOFF sur la photo 6ème - année 1980/1981
-
Philippe ADLOFF a reconnu Philippe ADLOFF sur la photo 5ème - année 1981/1982
-
Philippe ADLOFF a reconnu Philippe ADLOFF sur la photo CE 2 1977