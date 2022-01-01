Philippe PHILIPPE LABY (LABY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LASSERON- Tourcoing 1961 - maintenant
Lycée Professionnel Chimie Eaux Rue Pasteur- Wasquehal
CAP CONDUCTEUR D APPAREIL CHIMIQUE1971 - 1974
Lycée Jules Lebleu- Armentieres
BAC CHIMIE f61974 - 1976
Parcours militaire
2 Groupe De Chasseurs- Neustadt 1977 - 1978
Parcours club
HARMONIE MUNICIPALE- Provin
prof de flute traversiere1990 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Cargill Haubourdin - Laborantin (Production)- Haubourdin
labo bt 31 de 1999 à 2007 de jour puis fabrication en equipe au batiment 53 et bt 31 en 20081991 - maintenant
Cerestar-france - Ouvrier de fabrication (Production)- Haubourdin 1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Philippe PHILIPPE LABY (LABY)
Vit à :
WINGLES, France
Né en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvrier qualifie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2