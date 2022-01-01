Pierre-Jean LAUTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Rossignots (Nangis)- Nangis 1969 - 1972
-
Ecole Hameau De Mondetour (Orsay)- Orsay 1972 - 1973
-
Collège Mondétour- Les ulis 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée L'essouriau- Les ulis 1977 - 1980
-
Université De Paris Sud Xi- Orsay 1980 - 1982
-
Ecole Supérieure D'informatique électronique Automatique- Paris 1982 - 1985
Parcours club
-
COU HANDBALL- Les ulis 1977 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
GIXI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Les ulis 1985 - 1988
-
R.s.c.i - Informaticien (Informatique)- Buc 1988 - 1991
-
Communication (Matra) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BOIS D'ARCY 1988 - 1993
-
Nortel Networks - Informaticien (Informatique)- CHATEAUFORT 1993 - 2006
-
Alcatel Lucent - Informaticien (Informatique)- CHATEAUFORT 2007 - 2008
-
Star-apic - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Cachan 2008 - 2012
-
Red Bend Sw - Site Manager Red Bend France. (Informatique)- Montigny le bretonneux 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre-Jean LAUTIER
-
Vit à :
GUYANCOURT, France
-
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, j'arrive a un age ou je me demande bien ou sont passes mes copains de classes dont j'ai un souvenir bien precis pour certains mais que j'ai perdu de vue, evidemment. n'hesitez pas a me contacter ca me fera grand plaisir
Profession :
Ingenieur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Rosine VEAU sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Pierre-Jean LAUTIER sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Christine VOUILLON sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Olivier SAMOYAULT sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Olivier SAMOYAULT sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Jean-Jacques PIERRE-JOSEPH sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Gilles BARBALAT sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a reconnu Alain NEVEU sur la photo CM2
-
Pierre-Jean LAUTIER a ajouté Red Bend Sw à son parcours professionnel