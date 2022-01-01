Pierre-Jean LAUTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • GIXI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Les ulis 1985 - 1988

  • R.s.c.i  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Buc 1988 - 1991

  • Communication (Matra)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  BOIS D'ARCY 1988 - 1993

  • Nortel Networks  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  CHATEAUFORT 1993 - 2006

  • Alcatel Lucent  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  CHATEAUFORT 2007 - 2008

  • Star-apic  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Cachan 2008 - 2012

  • Red Bend Sw  - Site Manager Red Bend France. (Informatique)

     -  Montigny le bretonneux 2012 - maintenant

  • Description

    Bonjour, j'arrive a un age ou je me demande bien ou sont passes mes copains de classes dont j'ai un souvenir bien precis pour certains mais que j'ai perdu de vue, evidemment. n'hesitez pas a me contacter ca me fera grand plaisir

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

