Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES PYRENEES- Paris 1955 - 1956
-
ECOLE LAVOISIER- Montreuil 1956 - 1957
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Montreuil 1957 - 1965
-
ROUBLOT- Fontenay sous bois 1965 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
STAO - Dactylo FacturiÃ¨re (Autre)- Paris 1969 - 1970
-
ChÃ¨ques postaux (La Poste)- PARIS 1970 - 1974
-
ChÃ¨ques postaux (La Poste)- PARIS 1974 - 1997
-
ChÃ¨ques postaux (La Poste)- PARIS 1997 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Pierrette Brezillon- Paris 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierrette BREZILLON (LINDEKER)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 fÃ©vr. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis veuve depuis 2001 et j'ai deux enfants et depuis janvier 2009 je suis mamie d'une petite Angélina et depuis en 2014 un petit garçon Jules et début 2015 une petite Louane et pour la fin de l'année un 2ème petits garçon je suis comblée
Profession :
Agent banque postale
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
