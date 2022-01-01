RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Sorel-Moussel dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sorel Moussel (Sorel Moussel)- Sorel moussel 1958 - 1963
-
C.e.g.- Ezy sur eure 1963 - 1968
-
Lycée Professionnel Maurice Viollette- Dreux
2nde AB2 puis 1ereG2, T G2 (compta)1968 - 1972
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierrette GILLOT (MAUVIEUX)
-
Vit Ã :
SOREL MOUSSEL, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans profession
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
