Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Des Hauts De Plaine- Laragne monteglin 2006 - 2010
-
Lycée Aristide Briand- Gap 2010 - 2013
-
Lycée Dominique Villars- Gap 2013 - 2015
-
Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii- Grenoble 2015 - 2016
Parcours entreprise
-
POLYNOTES- Torcy 2023 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND)
-
Vit à :
THEYS, France
-
Née le :
12 mai 1995 (27 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Commerciale & RH
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND) a ajouté POLYNOTES à son parcours professionnel
-
Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND) a ajouté Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND) a ajouté Lycée Dominique Villars à son parcours scolaire
-
Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND) a ajouté Lycée Aristide Briand à son parcours scolaire
-
Prune LUGLI (BLIN DE SAINT ARMAND) a ajouté Collège Des Hauts De Plaine à son parcours scolaire