Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Lourdoueix Saint Pierre)- Lourdoueix saint pierre 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Frédéric Chopin- Aigurande 1980 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Hopital De Versailles Andre Mignot- Versailles 1999 - maintenant
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE VERSAILLES- Le chesnay 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU)
-
Vit à :
PLAISIR, France
-
Née le :
24 févr. 1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me reconnaissez, faites moi signe
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) a reconnu Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) sur la photo 4A
-
Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) a reconnu Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) sur la photo 3A
-
Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) a reconnu Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) sur la photo !!!!!
-
Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) a reconnu Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) sur la photo TOUTE L'ECOLE PRIMAIRE 1976 1977
-
Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) a reconnu Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) sur la photo CE1 1975 1976
-
Rachel MANCOIS (BLONDEAU) a ajouté Hopital De Versailles Andre Mignot à son parcours professionnel