Raphaël LAINS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • 4 Murs  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Argenteuil 2010 - 2011

  • BATIGERE IDF

     -  Paris 2011 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Raphaël LAINS

  • Vit à :

    CORMEILLES EN PARISIS, France

  • Né le :

    28 juin 1988 (33 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages