Raphael TRICOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Principale (Saint Roch)- Saint roch 1994 - 2002
-
Collège Jean Roux- Fondettes 2002 - 2006
-
Lycée Privé Saint-françois Notre-dame La Riche- Tours
SECONDE DESCARTES2006 - 2007
-
Lycée Privé Saint-françois Notre-dame La Riche- Tours
STI GENIE ELECTRONIQUE2007 - 2009
-
Lycée D' Estour. De Constant- La fleche
BTS DOMOTIQUE2009 - 2011
Parcours club
-
Unss Collège J. Roux- Fondettes 2001 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Raphael TRICOT
-
-
Né le :
29 mai 1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiant