Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Andre Pringolliet (Ugine)- Ugine 1955 - 1958
-
Ecole Crest Cherel (Ugine)- Ugine 1958 - 1960
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Albertville
FiliÃ¨re Classique puis C, Bac Mat Elem1960 - 1967
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble
MaÃ®trise EEA1968 - 1973
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL POLYTECHNIQUE DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble
AnnÃ©e SpÃ©ciale Automatique de l'INPG, DEA d'Automatique 3Â° cycle1973 - 1974
Parcours militaire
-
7ème Bataillon De Chasseurs Alpins- Bourg saint maurice 1974 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Télémécanique - Chef de Projet automatisation - Chef de Produits ContrÃ´le Commande (Informatique)- ECHIROLLES 1975 - 1979
-
SEMS - Chef de Produits d'Applications Temps-rÃ©el (ContrÃ´le Commande et automatisation) (Informatique)- Echirolles 1979 - 1986
-
BULL - Responsable Marketting et du Centre de CompÃ©tences des Applications Temps RÃ©el (Marketing)- Echirolles 1986 - 1992
-
SEMA GROUP - Consultant en Architecture de SystÃ¨mes d'Informations d'Automatisation (Informatique)- Fontenay sous bois 1992 - 1995
-
SEMA GROUP- Meylan
Chef du Service Hydro &Gas1995 - 2001
-
Sema (Schlumberger Limited) - Directeur DÃ©partement Energie Oil & Gas - Projets d'automatisation internationaux (Informatique) (Informatique)- MEYLAN 2002 - 2007
-
Atos Origin (Atos) - Directeur marketing (Informatique)- MEYLAN
De l'Ã©tablissement de Meylan Domaine Energie2008 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Raymond CLEAZ-SAVOYEN
-
Vit Ã :
ECHIROLLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 mai 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bienvenue à tous les amis et personnes que j'ai pu croiser tout au long de mon parcours global.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter, j'aurais plaisir à vous revoir.
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
