RÃ©gine MOREAU (ROUSSELET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Haute Follis- Laval 1976 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RÃ©gine MOREAU (ROUSSELET)
-
Vit Ã :
MONTIGNE LE BRILLANT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
23 sept. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
RÃ©gine MOREAU (ROUSSELET) a reconnu Philippe BLANCHARD sur la photo 6ème
-
RÃ©gine MOREAU (ROUSSELET) a reconnu Philippe BLANCHARD sur la photo 6ème