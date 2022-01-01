Rémy DONZEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Faverney 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Edouard Belin- Vesoul 1989 - 1996
-
VESOUL- Vaivre 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Jakem Ag- Munchwilen ag 1996 - 1997
-
Service Militaire Coetquidan - Instruction (Autre)- Guer 1997 - 1997
-
Service Militaire - Resp instruction (Autre)- Epinal 1997 - 1999
-
Westfalia - Technico commercial (Commercial)- Faverney 1999 - 2001
-
Vnf- Strasbourg 2001 - 2004
-
Dde 74- Annecy 2004 - 2007
-
Conseil General De Haute-savoie- Annecy 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Rémy DONZEY
-
Vit à :
TANINGES, France
-
Né le :
23 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à tous
gros bisous a+
Profession :
Fonctionnaire territorial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1