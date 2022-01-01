RenÃ© RENÃ‰ (SITTLER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE- Antony 1956 - 1960
-
Lycée Descartes- Antony 1960 - 1961
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Colmar 1961 - 1963
-
Lycée Bartholdi- Colmar 1963 - 1966
-
LYCEE LOUIS COUFFIGNAL- Strasbourg 1966 - 1969
-
-
Institut De Promotion Commerce à Wintzenheim- Colmar 1978 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :RenÃ© RENÃ‰ (SITTLER)
-
Vit Ã :
LOYE SUR ARNON (18170), France
-
NÃ© le :
14 mai 1950 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
