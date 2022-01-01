Reyad KESRI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée El Idrissi- Alger
Secondaire1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Français Du Caire- Le caire
Bac "D" (Sciences)1983 - 1984
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL DU COMMERCE- Alger
Commerce International Licence - Classe 19891985 - 1989
-
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO- Toledo
Graduate School MBA - Class 19931991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
SWISSPACK - Directeur marketing (Marketing)- Le caire
Soft packaging for food and pharmaceutical companies1994 - 1998
-
ORBIT TV - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Le caire
Head of Music Division within Orbit Productions part of Orbit Satellite TV and Radio Network1998 - 2000
-
LYNX COMMUNICATIONS - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Alger
Leading company in Algeria specialized in outdoor advertisings on LED giant displays2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Reyad KESRI
-
Vit à :
ALGER, Algérie
-
Né le :
19 avril 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Etablit à Alger depuis 2001. Dirige Lynx Communications, première entreprise à introduire en Algérie l'affichage publicitaire urbain sur écran LED géant.
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)