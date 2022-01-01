Reyad KESRI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SWISSPACK  - Directeur marketing (Marketing)

     -  Le caire

    Soft packaging for food and pharmaceutical companies

    1994 - 1998

  • ORBIT TV  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Le caire

    Head of Music Division within Orbit Productions part of Orbit Satellite TV and Radio Network

    1998 - 2000

  • LYNX COMMUNICATIONS  - Dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Alger

    Leading company in Algeria specialized in outdoor advertisings on LED giant displays

    2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Reyad KESRI

  • Vit à :

    ALGER, Algérie

  • Né le :

    19 avril 1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Etablit à Alger depuis 2001. Dirige Lynx Communications, première entreprise à introduire en Algérie l'affichage publicitaire urbain sur écran LED géant.

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :