Reza REZA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée De La Plaine De Neauphle- Trappes 1984 - 1987
-
LEGEM EDE- Paris 1987 - 1990
-
Schulich School Of Business, York University- Toronto 2004 - 2006
-
ASTON UNIVERSITY- Birmingham
MBA2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Reza REZA
-
Vit à :
DANVILLE, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
2 févr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Had crazy time in this High School .. Very hard time as being a new student moved from Germany. I was the only Iranian student in school.
Most guys hated me and girls were not really talking to me .
But there are few very nice people
Profession :
Program Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Reza REZA a ajouté ASTON UNIVERSITY à son parcours scolaire
-
-
Reza REZA a publié CA
-
-
Blanche PONTEL CA Coiffe Alsacienne. Avouez, y a quelque chose quand même !
-
Nathalie BLONDEAU (CARPE DIEM) Ca m'a l'air d'un oeil dans le ciel ! :)
-
Reza REZA a ajouté Schulich School Of Business, York University à son parcours scolaire
-
Reza REZA a ajouté YORK UNIVERSITY à son parcours scolaire
-
Reza REZA a ajouté Lycée De La Plaine De Neauphle à son parcours scolaire