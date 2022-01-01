Reza REZA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

    Reza REZA

    DANVILLE, Etats-Unis

    2 févr. 1970 (52 ans)

    Had crazy time in this High School .. Very hard time as being a new student moved from Germany. I was the only Iranian student in school.
    Most guys hated me and girls were not really talking to me .
    But there are few very nice people

    Program Manager

    marié(e)

    2

