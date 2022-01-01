Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Pierre Moretto- Thuir 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Bellecombe- Lyon 1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1982 - 1985
-
Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii- Lyon 1985 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE)
-
Vit à :
SAINTE-JULIE, France
-
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE) a ajouté Collège Pierre Moretto à son parcours scolaire
-
Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE) a créé l'événement : Christelle et Eric
le plus beau jour de ma vie après la naissance de mes enfants
-
Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE) a ajouté Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE) a ajouté Lycée Du Parc à son parcours scolaire
-
Riveslange RIVESLANGE CHRISTELLE (CHRISTELLE) a ajouté Collège Bellecombe à son parcours scolaire