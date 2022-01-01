Robert ROBERT NELLY JACQUET (JACQUET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Brassy)- Brassy 1950 - 1956
Parcours militaire
-
126 ème Ri- Brive la gaillarde 1962 - 1962
-
152ème Ri Diables Rouges- Alger 1962 - 1963
Parcours entreprise
-
Saint-Lazare (SNCF) - Cadre dirigeant (Commercial)- PARIS 1963 - 1998
Parcours club
-
CSMAE- Aubergenville 1969 - 1973
-
Club Cycliste D'evecquemont- Evecquemont 1981 - 1992
-
Velo Club De Juziers- Juziers 1992 - 2001
-
Petanque- Verneuil sur seine 1999 - 2001
-
Petanque- Aubergenville 2002 - 2006
-
Club Omnisport Ga- Gargenville 2002 - 2006
-
Pétanque- Gujan mestras 2007 - maintenant
-
RSSB- Gujan mestras 2009 - maintenant
-
Gujan Mestras Cyclo- Gujan mestras 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Robert ROBERT NELLY JACQUET (JACQUET)
-
-
NÃ© le :
6 fÃ©vr. 1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si le coeur vous en dit vous pouvez sortir avec moi en VTT ou velo de route pour sillonner la région du bassin d'arcachon.
de plus j'aimerais bien retrouver d'anciens amis.
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Robert ROBERT NELLY JACQUET (JACQUET) a ajoutÃ© Sncf St Lazare Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Robert ROBERT NELLY JACQUET (JACQUET) a reconnu Christian MALARDIER sur la photo école garçon BRASSY
-
Robert ROBERT NELLY JACQUET (JACQUET) a reconnu Michel GERAUDIE sur la photo école garçon BRASSY
-
Robert ROBERT NELLY JACQUET (JACQUET) a reconnu Alain WALTER sur la photo école garçon BRASSY
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
