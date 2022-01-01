Rodolphe DILLENSEGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Montesson 1973 - 1985
-
Collège Sainte-anne- Montesson 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Saint-erembert- Saint germain en laye 1985 - 1986
-
LYCEE MONTALEMBERT- Courbevoie 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Alain- Le vesinet 1987 - 1989
-
Ensade - Enseignement Supérieur D'administration Des Entreprises- Paris 1989 - 1993
-
INSADE PARIS- Paris 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
LOGDIS - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Saint germain en laye 1994 - 1997
-
PARTITIEL - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Saint germain en laye 1997 - 1998
-
SAP FRANCE - Solution Architect (Commercial)- Paris 1998 - 2000
-
SAP FRANCE - IngÃ©nieur d'affaires (Commercial)- Paris 2000 - 2001
-
DOCENT - IngÃ©nieur d'affaires (Commercial)- Paris la defense 2001 - 2001
-
Atos Origin (Atos) - IngÃ©nieur d'affaires (Commercial)- SURESNES 2001 - 2003
-
INTENTIA CONSULTING - Solution Manager (Commercial)- Cergy 2003 - 2004
-
Microsoft - Chef de produit marketing (Marketing)- LES ULIS 2004 - 2007
-
Microsoft - Sr. Global Product Manager (Marketing)- REDMOND 2007 - 2011
-
Microsoft - Microsoft Dynamics AX Solutions Architect- REDMOND 2011 - 2014
-
MICROSOFT CORPORATION - Director of WW Industry Marketing (Marketing)- Seattle 2014 - 2017
-
MICROSOFT CORPORATION - Director of WW Account-Based Engagement (Commercial)- Seattle 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Rodolphe DILLENSEGER
-
Vit Ã :
SEATTLE, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© le :
7 janv. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marie depuis 1998, nous avons deux enfants : Camille (15 ans), Clement (18 ans). Nous vivons a Seattle depuis 2007 ou je travaille pour Microsoft.
A bientot
Rodolphe
Profession :
Director Account-Based Engagement
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Belgique - Cambodge - Canada - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Maurice - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Islande - Italie - Japon - - Malaisie - Mexique - Mozambique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie
-
