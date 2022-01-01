Rodolphe DILLENSEGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • LOGDIS  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint germain en laye 1994 - 1997

  • PARTITIEL  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint germain en laye 1997 - 1998

  • SAP FRANCE  - Solution Architect (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1998 - 2000

  • SAP FRANCE  - IngÃ©nieur d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2000 - 2001

  • DOCENT  - IngÃ©nieur d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  Paris la defense 2001 - 2001

  • Atos Origin (Atos)  - IngÃ©nieur d'affaires (Commercial)

     -  SURESNES 2001 - 2003

  • INTENTIA CONSULTING  - Solution Manager (Commercial)

     -  Cergy 2003 - 2004

  • Microsoft  - Chef de produit marketing (Marketing)

     -  LES ULIS 2004 - 2007

  • Microsoft  - Sr. Global Product Manager (Marketing)

     -  REDMOND 2007 - 2011

  • Microsoft  - Microsoft Dynamics AX Solutions Architect

     -  REDMOND 2011 - 2014

  • MICROSOFT CORPORATION  - Director of WW Industry Marketing (Marketing)

     -  Seattle 2014 - 2017

  • MICROSOFT CORPORATION  - Director of WW Account-Based Engagement (Commercial)

     -  Seattle 2017 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Rodolphe DILLENSEGER

  • Vit Ã  :

    SEATTLE, Etats-Unis

  • NÃ© le :

    7 janv. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marie depuis 1998, nous avons deux enfants : Camille (15 ans), Clement (18 ans). Nous vivons a Seattle depuis 2007 ou je travaille pour Microsoft.
    A bientot
    Rodolphe

  • Profession :

    Director Account-Based Engagement

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

