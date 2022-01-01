Romain MARTINEZ (ROMAIN MARTINEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Saint come et maruejols 1996 - 2001
-
Collège Gaston Doumergue- Sommieres 2000 - 2002
-
Collège De Calvisson- Calvisson 2001 - 2005
-
Lycée Alphonse Daudet- Nimes 2005 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain MARTINEZ (ROMAIN MARTINEZ)
-
Vit à :
ALBON, France
-
Né le :
5 janv. 1990 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Romain MARTINEZ (ROMAIN MARTINEZ) a ajouté Lycée Alphonse Daudet à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain MARTINEZ (ROMAIN MARTINEZ) a ajouté Collège De Calvisson à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain MARTINEZ (ROMAIN MARTINEZ) a ajouté Collège Gaston Doumergue à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain MARTINEZ (ROMAIN MARTINEZ) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE à son parcours scolaire