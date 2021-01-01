Romain PIOCHAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Louis Aragon (Niort)- Niort 1985 - 1990
-
Collège François Rabelais- Niort 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Jean Macé- Niort 1994 - 1998
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- La rochelle 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
NIORT BADMINTON CLUB- Niort 1990 - 2000
-
SUAPSE- La rochelle 1998 - 2000
-
ASM- Mantes la jolie 2004 - 2017
-
Team-gsxr.com- France 2007 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
KERTEL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2000 - 2001
-
LDCOM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2001 - 2003
-
Neuf Telecom (Numéricable) - Développeur (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2003 - 2005
-
Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable) - Développeur (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2005 - 2008
-
Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable) - Ingénieur informaticien (Informatique)- MEUDON 2008 - 2008
-
SFR-Cegetel (Numéricable) - Ingénieur Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 2008 - 2010
-
SFR (Numéricable) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- NANTERRE 2010 - 2013
-
SFR (Numéricable) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- SAINT DENIS 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain PIOCHAUD
-
-
Né le :
9 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
