Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Clenay)- Clenay 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Carnot- Dijon 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Carnot- Dijon 1986 - 1990
-
Lycee Prive Les Arcades (Bts)- Dijon 1991 - 1993
-
ST BENIGNE DECF- Dijon 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE)
-
Vit à :
DIJON, France
-
Né le :
10 janv. 1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE) a ajouté ST BENIGNE DECF à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE) a ajouté Lycee Prive Les Arcades (Bts) à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE) a ajouté Lycée Carnot à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE) a ajouté Collège Carnot à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain ROUFFIANGE (ROMAIN ROUFFIANGE) a ajouté Ecole De La Grand Rue (Clenay) à son parcours scolaire