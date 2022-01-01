Romain VERRIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Faculte Libre D'etiopathie De Paris- Paris 2003 - 2008
-
ISOGM- Beziers 2012 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet D'ostéopathie- Tours 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain VERRIEZ
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Né en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ostéopathe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
